BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Milo man accused of killing his infant son has been indicted by a Penobscot County Grand Jury.

28-year-old Reginald Melvin is charged with murder for the death of one-month-old Sylus Melvin.

Prosecutors say the infant’s death happened in Milo back in August.

Additional court records have been sealed.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.