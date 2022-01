Hampden man arrested on drug charges

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden woman has been arrested on drug charges.

Hampden Public Safety announced Wednesday the arrest of 60-year-old Laurie Ford from last Sunday.

Officers executed a search warrant at Ford’s residence after an investigation.

Police say they seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine and heroin worth $50,000.

Ford was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

