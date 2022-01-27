Advertisement

Garth Brooks talks to WABI about his first-ever concert at Gillette Stadium

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m.
By Alyssa Thurlow and Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks will make his only New England stadium tour stop at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m.

Seating at Gillette Stadium will be formatted in-the-round and tickets will be $94.95 each, inclusive of taxes and fees.

There’s an eight ticket limit!

Tickets can be purchased by going online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster: 1-877-654-2784.

You can also buy tickets through the Ticketmaster app.

Fans are encouraged to go online now and click on “On Sale Tips & Hints” to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.

You join the waiting room at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks at 9AM ET for a chance to be first in line.

ANNOUNCING: #GARTHinFOXBOROUGH at Gillette Stadium Tickets go ON SALE Friday, January 28th, 10 AM ET This will be...

Posted by Garth Brooks on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-95 Tuesday afternoon ended in Bangor.
High-speed chase on I-95 ends in Bangor
AK Market in Lewiston
Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week
Red and blue lights
11-year-old killed in Edmunds Township crash
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law...
Bangor man sentenced for cocaine trafficking

Latest News

'Island Women Speak' is a storytelling event featuring women from different generations, each...
Stonington Opera House’s “Island Women Speak” coming back for a brand new performance Friday
Director of Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency Bradley Nuding says there are several...
Penobscot County EMA shares preparation tips ahead of weekend storm
41-year-old David Holinger of Belgrade has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual...
Thorndike Middle School Principal arrested and charged with sexually touching a minor
Bangor man formally charged severely injuring infant son
Bangor man formally charged severely injuring infant son