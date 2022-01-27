Garth Brooks talks to WABI about his first-ever concert at Gillette Stadium

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks will make his only New England stadium tour stop at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m.

Seating at Gillette Stadium will be formatted in-the-round and tickets will be $94.95 each, inclusive of taxes and fees.

There’s an eight ticket limit!

Tickets can be purchased by going online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster: 1-877-654-2784.

You can also buy tickets through the Ticketmaster app.

Fans are encouraged to go online now and click on “On Sale Tips & Hints” to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.

You join the waiting room at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks at 9AM ET for a chance to be first in line.

