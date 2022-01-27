Advertisement

‘Forever chemicals’ found in wells in Maine town

By WABI News Desk and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KITTERY, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection found that testing wells contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl and the chemicals may have traveled through well systems and drinking water.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that last month, the DEP said 10 Kittery homes will have to test their wells after routine PFAS testing found the chemicals in three test wells.

The DEP recently discovered that one in four homes contained high chemicals levels.

An employee for the department’s landfill closure and remediation program said the town has provided bottled drinking water for Kittery residents and will potentially install a water filtration system.

