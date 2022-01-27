Drugs, handguns seized from Bangor apartment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Auburn Police Department and Maine DEA seized illegal drugs, cash, and guns from a Bower Street apartment in Bangor last Friday.

Last Thursday night, 39-year-old Angelena Quirion of Bangor and 33-year-old Adam Jalbert of Caribou were arrested on drug charges after officers found the pair in a vehicle outside the Androscoggin County Jail.

When officials searched Quirion’s address on Bower Street Friday, they found $250,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine, over $30,000 in suspected drug proceeds, two handguns, and an AR-15 rifle.

Quirion is still being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on the Auburn charges.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.