Drugs, handguns seized from Bangor apartment
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Auburn Police Department and Maine DEA seized illegal drugs, cash, and guns from a Bower Street apartment in Bangor last Friday.
Last Thursday night, 39-year-old Angelena Quirion of Bangor and 33-year-old Adam Jalbert of Caribou were arrested on drug charges after officers found the pair in a vehicle outside the Androscoggin County Jail.
When officials searched Quirion’s address on Bower Street Friday, they found $250,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine, over $30,000 in suspected drug proceeds, two handguns, and an AR-15 rifle.
Quirion is still being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on the Auburn charges.
