Durgin Center helps Bangor area seniors stay active, socialize throughout pandemic

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Eastern Area Agency on Aging is helping the greater Bangor community stay active, especially during the winter months.

They hold weekly classes like yoga, meditation, and tai chi.

“Being able to come in person, safely and meet other people, have a common experience with others, learn something new, is a great way to engage your mind and your body,” said Community Engagement & Activities Manager Catherine Reed.

Thursday’s Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program class focused on stretching, balance, and even a little weight lifting.

The classes provide safe ways to stay active, reduce pain, and increase mobility.

“I move much better. I need to, I have arthritis and it just helps my body move better and I feel better,” said Lesley Waterman.

Yoga instructor Diana Alexander says it’s increasingly important for our bodies to stay moving while we age.

“It’s always important to keep moving so that you don’t lose the muscle tone and that ability to go about your normal business,” Alexander said.

She says even things as simple as posture can play a significant role in overall health.

“The way that we stand affects not only our physical wellbeing but our mental wellbeing and the way that we use our bodies affects our mental wellbeing. It’s important to check in, stand up tall, or sit up tall, whatever your level of ability is,” Alexander said.

If you’re not quite sure you’re ready for an exercise you can meet at the Durgin Center for bridge or the café.

Staff members say it’s been great to see people have a safe place to gather.

“Being able to open our doors for people to have any kind of community or fellowship together, I think it’s a wonderful thing. And I think it’s been a longtime coming and I think that’s something people sorely need no matter where they are in their lives,” Alexander said.

Lesley and Jane say the classes are a lot of fun and are a great way stay motivated.

“Move it or lose it, so you need to keep moving,” said Jane Levie.

Most classes are $5 for a drop-in or $20 for the month.

They tell us they are always looking for more volunteers as well. For more information visit their website.

