Department of Homeland Security issuing additional H-2B Visas to employers beginning Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Homeland Security will be issuing additional H-2B Visas to employers starting tomorrow.

These additional 20,000 H-2B visas for the first half of year will help small businesses fill seasonal job openings.

H-2B visas fill needs for small businesses when there are not enough able and willing American workers to fill the temporary, seasonal positions.

Both of Maine’s U-S senators say this is welcome news for Maine’s hospitality industry and will help protect the jobs of Mainers who fill year-round positions.

