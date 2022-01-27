Department of Homeland Security issuing additional H-2B Visas to employers beginning Friday
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Homeland Security will be issuing additional H-2B Visas to employers starting tomorrow.
These additional 20,000 H-2B visas for the first half of year will help small businesses fill seasonal job openings.
H-2B visas fill needs for small businesses when there are not enough able and willing American workers to fill the temporary, seasonal positions.
Both of Maine’s U-S senators say this is welcome news for Maine’s hospitality industry and will help protect the jobs of Mainers who fill year-round positions.
