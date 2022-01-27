Cold & Dry Today, Significant Snow & Wind Likely Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will move to our east today. We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies followed by a few afternoon clouds ahead of an approaching cold front. A southerly wind will develop later this morning through the afternoon as high pressure slides to our east which will allow temperatures to be a couple degrees better than yesterday for most locations. Highs today will run near 10° across the north and teens to low 20s for areas closer to the coast. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight as a cold front approaches. The clouds will keep temperatures much warmer tonight with lows staying above 0°. Expect lows in the single digits to near 10° north and teens to low 20s elsewhere. A few snow showers will be possible after midnight.

A cold front is forecast to cross the state Friday. This will give us mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered snow showers on its way through. We may see some breaks of sunshine developing Friday afternoon as the cold front moves to our east. Temperatures will be more seasonable Friday with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Low pressure developing of the Southeastern U.S. coast Friday will rapidly strengthen as it travels northward toward New England Friday night and early Saturday morning. This will bring snow into the region Saturday morning with the snow becoming heavier during the afternoon and evening. As the storm approaches, the wind will be increasing and becoming very gusty as we head into the afternoon and evening with gusts over 40 MPH possible especially Downeast. This will create lots of blowing and drifting snow and possible blizzard conditions in spots. Temperatures on Saturday will be very cold with highs in the mid-single numbers to near 10° north and low to mid-teens elsewhere but feeling colder with the gusty wind factored in. The exact track of this system will play a big role in determining what we see in terms of snowfall totals and peak wind gusts. Right now, there is still some uncertainty with the track but the overall trend has shifted a bit eastward which, at this point, is going to focus the heaviest snow and strongest winds for areas along and to the south and east of I-95. We will continue to analyze the new data as it arrives and make any changes accordingly.

The track of the storm has shifted a tad further east which will focus the heaviest snowfall over eastern parts of the state. (WABI)

A gusty northerly wind will develop Saturday afternoon and continue Saturday night. Based on the latest track, the strongest wind gusts will be Downeas. (WABI)

A gusty wind will develop Saturday afternoon and continue into Saturday night. Gusts over 40 MPH will be possible especially Downeast leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions at times. (WABI)

The storm will pull away from the area late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Lingering light snow or snow showers will exit early Sunday followed by brightening skies Sunday afternoon. The wind should still be fairly breezy early Sunday but is expected to diminish heading into the afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the teens to low 20s. High pressure will build in on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 20s.

Today: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs between 10°-24°, warmest along the coast. Light wind will become south 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. A few snow showers possible after midnight. Lows near 10° north and teens to low 20s closer to the coast. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible during the morning. Afternoon breaks of sun possible. Highs between 23°-33°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming northwest during the afternoon.

Saturday: Snow developing during the morning then snow, possibly heavy at times during the afternoon and evening. Wind will become gusty during the afternoon and evening with gusts over 40 MPH possible especially Downeast. Areas of blowing and drifting snow. Very cold with highs in the mid-single numbers to near 10° north and low to mid-teens elsewhere.

Sunday: Morning snow showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Breezy, mainly during the morning. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s.

