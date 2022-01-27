Advertisement

Coast Guard breaks ice along Penobscot River to clear way for boats, avoid flooding

Without this important task, the Bangor area could see trouble when the weather begins to warm...
Without this important task, the Bangor area could see trouble when the weather begins to warm up.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s an annual tradition on the Penobscot River.

The U.S. Coast Guard was back Thursday morning breaking up the thick ice with specialized boats.

Without this important task, the Bangor area could see trouble when the weather begins to warm up.

“The potential in the springtime when it starts melting, the ice can raise the water level and flood the city of Bangor,” said Ryan O’Hare, Chief Boatswain Mate with the Coast Guard.

The Penobscot River is also an important transit route for home heating oil.

“It’s just important for the commerce for the ships to be able to get through, get up the river and deliver the fuel. So that way, they can heat the homes in the cold winter months like it is today,” said O’Hare.

Breaking up the ice on the river is important for a number of reasons, but it’s especially challenging when it’s sub zero degrees.

“Today we definitely faced some freezing temperatures. On the way up we had -14 with a windchill of -43,” said O’Hare. “Everything is freezing on the deck, so it’s slippery for my guys to be out on deck, and the ice is definitely thicker in the colder temps.”

They’ll be back on the river Friday morning ahead of the snow storm.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-95 Tuesday afternoon ended in Bangor.
High-speed chase on I-95 ends in Bangor
AK Market in Lewiston
Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week
Red and blue lights
11-year-old killed in Edmunds Township crash
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law...
Bangor man sentenced for cocaine trafficking

Latest News

Garth Brooks talks to WABI about his first-ever concert at Gillette Stadium
UPDATE: 911 restored after temporary outage in Waldo County
In Maine, environmental regulators also suspended a permit for its portion of the project.
Hydro-Quebec halts work on its part of hydropower corridor
The DEP recently discovered that one in four homes contained high chemicals levels.
‘Forever chemicals’ found in wells in Maine town