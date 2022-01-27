Bangor man sentenced for cocaine trafficking
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to five years in prison for cocaine trafficking.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law enforcement informant in July 2020.
Later that month, agents executed a search warrant at his Holden residence and found cocaine, cash, several cellphones and a handgun.
Officials say their investigation revealed Barreto sold nearly 14 pounds of cocaine in Penobscot County over 2-and-a-half years.
Barreto pleaded guilty last June.
