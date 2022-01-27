Bangor man sentenced for cocaine trafficking

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to five years in prison for cocaine trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law enforcement informant in July 2020.

Later that month, agents executed a search warrant at his Holden residence and found cocaine, cash, several cellphones and a handgun.

Officials say their investigation revealed Barreto sold nearly 14 pounds of cocaine in Penobscot County over 2-and-a-half years.

Barreto pleaded guilty last June.

