Bangor man sentenced for cocaine trafficking

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law enforcement informant in July 2020.(KPTV file image.)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to five years in prison for cocaine trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law enforcement informant in July 2020.

Later that month, agents executed a search warrant at his Holden residence and found cocaine, cash, several cellphones and a handgun.

Officials say their investigation revealed Barreto sold nearly 14 pounds of cocaine in Penobscot County over 2-and-a-half years.

Barreto pleaded guilty last June.

