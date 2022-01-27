Bangor man formally charged severely injuring infant son

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been formally charged after police say he fractured his infant son’s skull and ribs.

The baby was five weeks old at the time.

19-year-old Damien Schenk has been charged with assault on a child less than six years old, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless conduct.

Police say they were called to a hospital mid-October for the report of an infant with a skull fracture.

They say Schenk admitted to dropping the then five-week-old, who hit his head on the floor.

No charges were filed then, but in November, the baby’s doctor discovered a rib fracture, which Schenk also admitted to causing by squeezing his son while he was crying.

The baby is now with his mother with supervision by Maine DHHS.

