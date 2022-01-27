Advertisement

Bangor man formally charged severely injuring infant son

Bangor man formally charged severely injuring infant son
Bangor man formally charged severely injuring infant son(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been formally charged after police say he fractured his infant son’s skull and ribs.

The baby was five weeks old at the time.

19-year-old Damien Schenk has been charged with assault on a child less than six years old, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless conduct.

Police say they were called to a hospital mid-October for the report of an infant with a skull fracture.

They say Schenk admitted to dropping the then five-week-old, who hit his head on the floor.

No charges were filed then, but in November, the baby’s doctor discovered a rib fracture, which Schenk also admitted to causing by squeezing his son while he was crying.

The baby is now with his mother with supervision by Maine DHHS.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-95 Tuesday afternoon ended in Bangor.
High-speed chase on I-95 ends in Bangor
AK Market in Lewiston
Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week
Red and blue lights
11-year-old killed in Edmunds Township crash
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law...
Bangor man sentenced for cocaine trafficking

Latest News

'Island Women Speak' is a storytelling event featuring women from different generations, each...
Stonington Opera House’s “Island Women Speak” coming back for a brand new performance Friday
Director of Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency Bradley Nuding says there are several...
Penobscot County EMA shares preparation tips ahead of weekend storm
41-year-old David Holinger of Belgrade has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual...
Thorndike Middle School Principal arrested and charged with sexually touching a minor
Garth Brooks chats with TV-5's Morgan Sturdivant and Alyssa Thurlow about his upcoming concert...
Garth Brooks talks to WABI about his first-ever concert at Gillette Stadium