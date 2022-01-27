Augusta welcomes new Assistant City Manager

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta has a new Assistant City Manager - and it’s a familiar face.

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills will continue to serve in his current role in addition to his new duties as Assistant City Manager.

Mills is eligible to retire from the police department in 2023 and began thinking about life after police work.

He earned his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from UMaine to expand his options.

”If this was an Assistant Manager position in any other community in any part of the world, I would not be taking that position,” said Mills. “The only option for me right now is Augusta. It’s that opportunity to move over to the City Center and look at more operations within the city besides the police department, and how that can impact this great community that I live in.”

Mills also teaches at UMaine Augusta and volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club, Children’s Advocacy Center, and Augusta Downtown Alliance.

He says he will have some prioritizing to do with his new role.

