Advertisement

Augusta welcomes new Assistant City Manager

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills will continue to serve in his current role in addition to his new duties as Assistant City Manager.
(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta has a new Assistant City Manager - and it’s a familiar face.

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills will continue to serve in his current role in addition to his new duties as Assistant City Manager.

Mills is eligible to retire from the police department in 2023 and began thinking about life after police work.

He earned his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from UMaine to expand his options.

”If this was an Assistant Manager position in any other community in any part of the world, I would not be taking that position,” said Mills. “The only option for me right now is Augusta. It’s that opportunity to move over to the City Center and look at more operations within the city besides the police department, and how that can impact this great community that I live in.”

Mills also teaches at UMaine Augusta and volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club, Children’s Advocacy Center, and Augusta Downtown Alliance.

He says he will have some prioritizing to do with his new role.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-95 Tuesday afternoon ended in Bangor.
High-speed chase on I-95 ends in Bangor
Calais Schools staff member charged with sexually assaulting a student
Calais Schools behavioral health counselor accused of sexually assaulting student
31-year-old Ronald Miller is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, eluding an...
Glenburn man arrested for aggravated assault Monday
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,581 newly recorded COVID cases, 16 more deaths
Bertrand Cote
Bangor man arrested after stealing vehicle with dog inside

Latest News

Hampden Public Safety announced Wednesday the arrest of 60-year-old Laurie Ford from last...
Hampden man arrested on drug charges
STEM event at Madison Area Memorial High School
Madison high school students surprised with STEM event
Bar Harbor, Maine
New travel app launches for Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park
Laptop
Hancock County working to expand broadband access