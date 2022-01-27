Augusta Armory COVID-19 Clinic ends Thursday due to drop in demand

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Thursday is the final day of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Augusta Armory.

The walk-in clinic was initially launched by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and opened in early December to meet the demand for booster shots.

Since then, more than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered at the clinic.

Officials say they are ending the clinic due to a decline in demand recently and other vaccination nearby remain open.

The Augusta Armory will continue to serve as a COVID-19 testing site.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.