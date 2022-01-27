Advertisement

Augusta Armory COVID-19 Clinic ends Thursday due to drop in demand

The Augusta Armory will continue to serve as a COVID-19 testing site.
The Augusta Armory will continue to serve as a COVID-19 testing site.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Thursday is the final day of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Augusta Armory.

The walk-in clinic was initially launched by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and opened in early December to meet the demand for booster shots.

Since then, more than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered at the clinic.

Officials say they are ending the clinic due to a decline in demand recently and other vaccination nearby remain open.

The Augusta Armory will continue to serve as a COVID-19 testing site.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-95 Tuesday afternoon ended in Bangor.
High-speed chase on I-95 ends in Bangor
AK Market in Lewiston
Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week
Red and blue lights
11-year-old killed in Edmunds Township crash
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases according to Maine CDC
1,527 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths

Latest News

911 outage affects residents of Waldo County
In Maine, environmental regulators also suspended a permit for its portion of the project.
Hydro-Quebec halts work on its part of hydropower corridor
The DEP recently discovered that one in four homes contained high chemicals levels.
‘Forever chemicals’ found in wells in Maine town
There is no word yet on the timetable of the investigation, or who will serve as superintendent...
Oxford Hills Superintendent placed on paid leave pending investigation