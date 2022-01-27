Advertisement

911 outage affects residents of Waldo County

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - TV5 is seeing reports that there is a 911 Outage in Waldo County.

People in the area have received an emergency alert stating that if you have an emergency, call 838-2040 or 800-600-3398.

Do not call these numbers if you don’t have an emergency.

Towns affected include: Belmont, Brooks, Liberty, Morrill, Palermo, Searsmont and Stockton Springs.

