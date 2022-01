AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is recording 1,526 new cases of coronavirus.

12 more Mainers died with the virus.

One each from Aroostook, Cumberland and Somerset Counties.

Two each from Androscoggin, Piscatiquis and York county, and three from Penobscot County.

3,103 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Wednesday.

