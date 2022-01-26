Veto stands in proposal to let Maine farm workers unionize
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers have upheld the governor’s veto of a bill that would’ve allowed farm workers to unionize.
The bill passed narrowly last year and the vote was even closer at 66-67 on Wednesday in the House, failing to muster a two-thirds majority to override the veto.
Republicans were united in opposition.
The Senate also confirmed the state’s new public advocate, William Harwood.
Harwood is a utilities lawyer who served as a senior advisor in Gov. Janet Mills’ energy office.
