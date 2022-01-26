Advertisement

Veto stands in proposal to let Maine farm workers unionize

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers have upheld the governor’s veto of a bill that would’ve allowed farm workers to unionize.

The bill passed narrowly last year and the vote was even closer at 66-67 on Wednesday in the House, failing to muster a two-thirds majority to override the veto.

Republicans were united in opposition.

The Senate also confirmed the state’s new public advocate, William Harwood.

Harwood is a utilities lawyer who served as a senior advisor in Gov. Janet Mills’ energy office.

