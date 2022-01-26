Sunshine & Cold Today, Major Winter Storm Possible Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building into the area will bring some colder air into the region for today. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with highs only reaching the single digits to near 10° across the north and teens to around 20° elsewhere. Skies will be clear tonight and when combined with light winds, will lead to a bitterly cold night as lows drop to near or a bit below 0° along the coast, -10° to -20° for most spots away from the coast. Areas north of Greenville and Millinocket could drop to -25° to -30° by daybreak!

High pressure will stick around for Thursday too. Thursday will start with mostly sunny skies followed by a few afternoon clouds ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures on Thursday will be a few degrees better with highs reaching the teens to low 20s, warmest along the coast. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Friday. This will give us mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few snow showers on its way through. We may see some breaks of sunshine developing Friday afternoon as the cold front moves to our east. Temperatures will be more seasonable Friday with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Low pressure developing of the Southeastern U.S. coast Friday will rapidly strengthen as it travels northward toward New England Friday night and early Saturday morning. This will bring snow into the region Saturday morning and continue through Saturday before tapering off late. As the storm approaches, wind will be increasing and becoming very gusty as we head into the afternoon and evening leading to potential blizzard conditions. The exact track of this system will play a big role in determining what we see in terms of snowfall totals and peak wind gusts. We’re getting closer and will be able to get a better handle on this storm in the next 24-36 hours. Stay tuned for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs near 10° north and teens to near 20° closer to the coast. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and bitterly cold. Lows between -25° north to around -4° along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the teens to low 20s. Light wind will become south 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Afternoon breaks of sun possible. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Snow and gusty wind likely. Cold with highs in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Sunday: Morning snow showers then brightening skies during the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the teens to near 20°.

