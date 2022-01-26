Advertisement

Senator Angus King urging Biden administration to have Medicare cover COVID-19 rapid tests

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King is urging the Biden administration to have Medicare cover COVID-19 rapid tests.

Most private insurance companies must cover up to eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly, but this does not include federally-funded Medicare.

King and 18 other U-S Senators sent a letter to leaders from Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, asking for this coverage for the 61 million Americans on Medicare.

The letter adds that those enrolled in Medicare - seniors and people with disabilities - are at the highest risk for severe illness from COVID.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory Littlefield
Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Guilford
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Calais Schools staff member charged with sexually assaulting a student
Calais Schools behavioral health counselor accused of sexually assaulting student
A high-speed chase on I-95 Tuesday afternoon ended in Bangor.
High-speed chase on I-95 ends in Bangor
31-year-old Ronald Miller is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, eluding an...
Glenburn man arrested for aggravated assault Monday

Latest News

WABI-TV5 celebrates 69th birthday
WABI-TV5 celebrates 69th birthday!
Educate Maine, the organizer of the campaign, said “these challenges are about more than the...
Maine education groups rally against challenges to books
Mills announced Monday that the federal government will nearly double Maine’s ration to 120...
Maine governor secures boost in monoclonal COVID-19 doses
Maine State House
Maine lawmakers take aim at prescription drug double billing