Senator Angus King urging Biden administration to have Medicare cover COVID-19 rapid tests

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King is urging the Biden administration to have Medicare cover COVID-19 rapid tests.

Most private insurance companies must cover up to eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly, but this does not include federally-funded Medicare.

King and 18 other U-S Senators sent a letter to leaders from Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, asking for this coverage for the 61 million Americans on Medicare.

The letter adds that those enrolled in Medicare - seniors and people with disabilities - are at the highest risk for severe illness from COVID.

