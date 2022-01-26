Advertisement

Report: Shark bites on the rise again

Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of...
Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.(Source: KCBS/KCAL via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) – Shark bites are on the rise – but you’re still unlikely to get bitten.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, 2021 saw 73 unprovoked shark bites around the world.

That number is up after three consecutive years of declines, though 2020 could be considered an outlier since the pandemic kept many people away from beaches.

The U.S. leads the world in shark bites, with 47 last year. All but five of them happened along the Atlantic Seaboard.

The good news is, the U.S. does not lead in deadly shark bites. Australia does, as three of its 12 recorded attacks in 2021 were fatal.

The U.S. only saw one such death.

Surfers account for more than half the shark bite victims around the world.

