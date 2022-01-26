Northern Light Health reports surge of employees out with COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health hospitals have reached a pandemic record.

According to Chief People Officer Paul Bolin, they’ve reached an all-time high of employees out due to COVID-19.

618 employees are out, either with active illness, or awaiting test results.

That’s five percent of Northern Light Health’s workforce.

“That’s not including people who might be out for other reasons, for regular planned time off, or other non-COVID related illnesses. It’s about 35% or so people higher than last week, so it’s not dramatic in terms of a percentage but, 35 people up from last week is a significant number to us and it certainly poses challenges,” said Bolin.

Bolin says they are encouraging all their employees to get boosted for the virus.

About 60% of the workforce is boosted for COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.