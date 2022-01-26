Northern Light Health officials give update on COVID-19 hospitalized patients

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine health officials are hopeful the state will see some reprieve from the Omicron surge sometime in February.

But, right now hospitalizations and case counts remain high.

116 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 across the Northern Light Health system.

18 are in critical care

Of those hospitalized, 56 are vaccinated, 60 are unvaccinated.

Northern Light Health says 63 is the average age for currently hospitalized patients, but younger vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are being treated as well.

As of right now there is no data showing how many individuals have received a booster.

However, health officials say those that are vaccinated and in the hospital with the virus did receive at least one dose of vaccine but may not be fully vaccinated.

‘I think the reason why you’re seeing more vaccinated individuals as a percentage of our hospital group really has to do with the fact that while there is more vaccinated individuals than unvaccinated individuals, and the Omicron variant is a highly infectious variant., said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health. “It behooves us all to take every precaution we can; washing your hands, wearing your masks when your indoors, and getting vaccinated and boosted when eligible.”

Dr. James Jarvis from Northern Light Heath says when it comes to deaths, the number of deaths per day during this Omicron surge is equal to the number of deaths per day during the Delta surge.

Jarvis says that shows COVID remains a deadly virus, and everyone should take precautions such as hand washing and wearing a mask.

