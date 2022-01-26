New travel app launches for Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has launched a new mobile app that assists visitors with planning their trip to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.

The “Visit Bar Harbor” app helps visitors create a plan for where to stay, what to do, where to eat, and places to shop.

It also allows visitors to share area events, places, and itineraries with others.

The Chamber says it hopes the app will be a useful addition to its area visitor centers, website, and guidebook.

”It just should really help people find their way around. We know everybody’s got smart phones in their pockets now, and that’s how their doing their planning. So, we figured we’d meet them there so they’d have access to all the information they need. Just click the app, open it up, and you’ve got everything at your fingertips,” said Alf Anderson, Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce executive director.

The Bar Harbor Chamber’s new app is is available to download from the Apple Store and Google Play.

