MeCAP releases findings of a study of Mainers biggest challenges

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Through surveys and interviews with hundreds of people, Maine Community Action Partnership released a study identifying the issues that are challenging Maine people.

“The needs are not new, they are not surprising, and they are the upstream issues we need to address together. It’s for everything. It’s from banking to housing to employment,” said Megan Hannan, Executive Director of MeCAP.

The study included childcare, poverty and transportation as major issues facing Mainers.

“It compiles a lot of data that is very useful to us in our strategic planning process, in our service delivery models, and really helps us sort of determine the needs of our various communities across the state,” said Joe Everett of Opportunity Alliance.

Food insecurity also remains a challenge. One in eight Maine people are food insecure, one in six are children.

They say these issues affect people of color the most.

“Housing situations for black people, mitigate poverty in our community and our neighborhoods and work on so many other problems facing our neighborhoods, individuals and families,” said Regina Phillips of the Cross Cultural Community Services.

“We’ve seen lots of studies of how people of color are paid less and people say that’s not why we mean to do. Okay, but it’s what’s happened none the less,” said Hannan.

And where they start is looking at how bills are written here at the state house.

“Looking at bills as they are put in. How are they going to affect people differently? Whether they’re meaning to or not. We’re not going to solve this problem, we’re going to be part of the people who solve this problem,” said Hannan.

You can view the full report here.

