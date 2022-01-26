Marquee messages a welcome addition for Dover-Foxcroft community

DOVER_FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft has found a fun new revenue stream that people in the area can’t get enough of.

Marquee messages!

It started at the outset of the pandemic when everything shut down as a way to keep a little money coming in.

It really resonated with people, and they’ve decided to keep them going.

Twenty-five dollars gets you the day.

“Maybe we just kind of take the marquee for granted, but especially we’ve heard from a lot of families who say that their kids just love seeing their name up on the marquee, you know, especially at night when the sun’s down and the marquee lights come up. It really is a magical thing to see your name up in lights, so people are very excited about it, and we’re thrilled to be able to do it for him,” said Patrick Myers, Center Theatre executive director.

You can call the theatre or head to their website for more information on putting your message up.

There’s also hope of more of a return to normal in the month’s ahead with One Act plays coming in March and a production of Moana Junior in the spring.

