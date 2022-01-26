Advertisement

Maine lawmakers take aim at prescription drug double billing

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine legislative committee has unanimously endorsed a proposal that supporters say would seek to stop insurance companies from double-billing patients for their prescription drugs.

The Maine Legislature’s Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee gave an 11-0 approval to the proposal by Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn on Tuesday.

Sanborn says the proposal concerns co-pay accumulator programs that insurers use.

She says the goal is to ensure that all financial assistance received by a patient counts toward their deductible and out-of-pocket maximums.

