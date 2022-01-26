Maine labor officials recover nearly $475K in worker wages

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Department of Labor says it has recovered nearly $475,000 in wages that employers failed to pay workers in 2021.

Labor officials took the extra step of publishing the names of more than two dozen penalized employers on a website.

Going forward, the state said it intends to update the website quarterly.

Scott Cotnoir, director of the labor department’s wage and hour division, said that publicizing business names will encouraging workers to report violations and deter other businesses from violating the law.

