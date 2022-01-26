Maine governor secures boost in monoclonal COVID-19 doses

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has convinced the White House to increase shipments of a key COVID-19 treatment.

Mills announced Monday that the federal government will nearly double Maine’s ration to 120 courses of the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab.

The Portland Press Herald reported that a previous reduction in shipments coincided with an artificially low seven-day average of confirmed news cases as the state deals with a backlog of 46,000 positive tests that have yet to be confirmed.

The federal government rations the drug based on state data on COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases over the previous seven days.

