Maine eyes staffing increase in busy family court system

Family
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Lawmakers in Maine are considering a proposal to increase staffing in the state’s family court system to try to cope with a heavy caseload.

The proposal from Democratic Sen. Joe Baldacci of Bangor would increase the number of family law magistrates from eight to 24 by Aug. 1, 2024.

It would also increase other staff in the court system.

Baldacci said residents of the state face an inability to get a timely hearing in family court. He said that represents a threat to the stability of Maine families and the state’s legal system.

