Advertisement

Maine education groups rally against challenges to books

Educate Maine, the organizer of the campaign, said “these challenges are about more than the...
Educate Maine, the organizer of the campaign, said “these challenges are about more than the content of the texts; they are attempts to silence and erase the truths and humanity of the books’ characters and creators.” (FILE)(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine education groups have joined an intellectual freedom campaign to pushback against reports that certain books are inappropriate for school libraries.

Educate Maine, the organizer of the campaign, said “these challenges are about more than the content of the texts; they are attempts to silence and erase the truths and humanity of the books’ characters and creators.”

Some Maine officials like Steven Bailey, the director of the Maine Schools Management Association, said they haven’t received any complaints.

But the Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday that York Middle School reported a complaint about a sex education book in November, which school librarians and parents advocated remain in the school’s library

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory Littlefield
Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Guilford
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Calais Schools staff member charged with sexually assaulting a student
Calais Schools behavioral health counselor accused of sexually assaulting student
Drug arrest in Milbridge
Steuben woman arrested on drug charges in Milbridge
31-year-old Ronald Miller is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, eluding an...
Glenburn man arrested for aggravated assault Monday

Latest News

Mills announced Monday that the federal government will nearly double Maine’s ration to 120...
Maine governor secures boost in monoclonal COVID-19 doses
Maine State House
Maine lawmakers take aim at prescription drug double billing
Future home of Loves & Fishes
Hancock County food pantry has new home
Schoodic Arts Festival
Schoodic Arts for All searching for teaching artists