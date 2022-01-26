Maine education groups rally against challenges to books

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine education groups have joined an intellectual freedom campaign to pushback against reports that certain books are inappropriate for school libraries.

Educate Maine, the organizer of the campaign, said “these challenges are about more than the content of the texts; they are attempts to silence and erase the truths and humanity of the books’ characters and creators.”

Some Maine officials like Steven Bailey, the director of the Maine Schools Management Association, said they haven’t received any complaints.

But the Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday that York Middle School reported a complaint about a sex education book in November, which school librarians and parents advocated remain in the school’s library

