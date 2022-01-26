Advertisement

Madison high school students surprised with STEM event

STEM event at Madison Area Memorial High School
STEM event at Madison Area Memorial High School(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence and Mark Rediker
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Madison Area Memorial High School students got participate in a surprise STEM event on Wednesday.

The school partnered with the Maine-owned engineering firm Colby Company.

The activity combined engineering concepts with a mock healthcare facility.

Students had to figure out a way to save the student volunteers.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to show students the connection between what they are doing now and a possible career in STEM.

”STEM careers are vast. And it’s not only for the highest flying kids in science and math, which is what they may think,” said Tracie Travers, JMG VP, Workforce Development.

“Some of us are athletes, some of us, school is our thing, you know? So it’s really nice to come together,” said Landyn Landry, senior.

“Being able to say that I did something like that because I’m not one to get up in front of my class and do something like that and having everyone’s eyes on me. It’s a different experience. I thought it was a lot of fun,” said Christopher Carlo, senior.

The winner of the competition won a Dunkin Donuts gift card and a notebook.

Organizers say all of the students who participated walked away with new perspectives on STEM.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-95 Tuesday afternoon ended in Bangor.
High-speed chase on I-95 ends in Bangor
Calais Schools staff member charged with sexually assaulting a student
Calais Schools behavioral health counselor accused of sexually assaulting student
31-year-old Ronald Miller is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, eluding an...
Glenburn man arrested for aggravated assault Monday
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,581 newly recorded COVID cases, 16 more deaths
Drug arrest in Milbridge
Steuben woman arrested on drug charges in Milbridge

Latest News

Bar Harbor, Maine
New travel app launches for Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park
Laptop
Hancock County working to expand broadband access
Adam Casey
Baileyville man charged with manslaughter being held without bail after probation violation
Paul DeForest
Lubec man charged with murdering Eva Cox being held without bail