Madison high school students surprised with STEM event

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Madison Area Memorial High School students got participate in a surprise STEM event on Wednesday.

The school partnered with the Maine-owned engineering firm Colby Company.

The activity combined engineering concepts with a mock healthcare facility.

Students had to figure out a way to save the student volunteers.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to show students the connection between what they are doing now and a possible career in STEM.

”STEM careers are vast. And it’s not only for the highest flying kids in science and math, which is what they may think,” said Tracie Travers, JMG VP, Workforce Development.

“Some of us are athletes, some of us, school is our thing, you know? So it’s really nice to come together,” said Landyn Landry, senior.

“Being able to say that I did something like that because I’m not one to get up in front of my class and do something like that and having everyone’s eyes on me. It’s a different experience. I thought it was a lot of fun,” said Christopher Carlo, senior.

The winner of the competition won a Dunkin Donuts gift card and a notebook.

Organizers say all of the students who participated walked away with new perspectives on STEM.

