Lubec man charged with murdering Eva Cox being held without bail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Lubec man is being held without bail for the alleged murder of his girlfriend.

Sixty-five-year-old Paul DeForest made his first appearance on Wednesday virtually in a Washington County Courtroom.

He is charged with the murder of 58-year-old Eva Cox.

State Police say Cox’s body was found in the trunk of a car near their home on Jim’s Head Road.

DeForest was arrested in Virginia earlier this month.

He is due back in court in April.

If convicted he faces at least 25 years in prison.

