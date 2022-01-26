Gov. Janet Mills announces $50 million investment to expand housing opportunities for Maine people

AUGUSTS, Maine (WABI) - A major investment will help Maine families find a safe, affordable place to call home.

On Wednesday, Governor Mills announced a $50 million investment from her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan to build more housing in the state.

An initial $10 million is now available through MaineHousing, which is estimated to support at least 150 new affordable single-family homes.

“A home is more than brick and beams. It’s a place where you lay your head at night, where you raise your kids, where you get ready for work and where you pay your bills. The pandemic has put the price of homes, and the dream of home ownership, out of reach for too many hardworking families. It’s time we fixed that. By building more housing across Maine, more families will be able to realize the dream of having a safe, affordable place to live in the communities that they love.”

Maine’s chronic housing shortage has been exacerbated during the pandemic.

In December, Maine’s median single-family home sale price was $299,000, a 38 percent increase over the median price of $216,900 in February 2020.

MaineHousing Director, Daniel Brennan says this program will help create housing and improve the lives and financial stability of Maine families.

“It’s a great opportunity, this program, to get more housing stock out there, provide mortgages at an affordable rate for people, and try and spur that part of the market, that’s really important for us,” said Brennan.

The additional $40 million for housing will become available later this year, when the second part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds become available.

The Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan is the Governor’s plan, approved by the Legislature, to invest nearly $1 billion in Federal American Rescue Plan funds to achieve three goals: immediate economic recovery from the pandemic; long-term economic growth for Maine; and infrastructure revitalization.

