DJ Bussey capping off Husson career before sports business world goals

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson’s DJ Bussey is in his fifth year playing basketball for Husson as a grad student shooting guard.

Although he’s one of the most experienced players on the team, he’s continuing to hone his craft in order to have a chance at playing professionally when he’s done with the Eagles.

Coming from Arizona to play at Husson was a dream come true for Bussey. He’s enjoyed good memories with his teammates, namely Justin Thompson, and hung tough with them through adversity as well.

The opportunity to develop as a basketball player has been something he still relishes as his career winds down.

“I’m going to keep on learning. My teammates do a great job of keeping me on my toes, especially my coaches. It’s just been great to keep on learning, and I’m just going to keep on learning moving forward,” said Bussey.

Bussey is grateful for his honest conversations with his father, Derrick, Sr., as he worked his way up. When choosing the Eagles, his father told DJ to ‘go somewhere he’s liked.’

As he tries to help the Eagles win the North Atlantic Conference Championship, Bussey also has big dreams of going pro and working in sports after his playing days are done.

“I love the game so much. I love to compete. I want to be able to challenge myself at that next level. I want to be able to move forward in the business world and be able to work for a professional franchise one day,” said Bussey.

Bussey is completing his MBA in Business Administration after already studying Sport Management.

