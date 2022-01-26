Bitterly Cold Tonight. Still Expecting A Nor’easter Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to build in from the west overnight. This will keep skies clear and winds out of the northwest around 5-10 mph. This will result in bitterly cold temperatures. Lows will for the entire state will drop below zero and will range from the single digits below zero along the coast, to the 20s & 30s below zero over the north. Some locations could see record lows tonight. Even with a light wind, wind chill values will make conditions FEEL even colder.

High pressure remains for Thursday. Expect lots of sun and highs in the teens & 20s. Some cloud cover will start to move in for the afternoon and will stick around through Friday. A cold front on Friday will bring the chance of some snow showers by the afternoon. Only expecting light snow with most locations picking up a coating to upwards of an inch. Highs will be more seasonable, reaching the 20s & 30s.

Still watching the potential of a Nor’easter Saturday. An area of low pressure will develop of the southeastern US coast late Thursday night into Friday morning. The low will move northeastwards along the jet stream in our direction. Placement of the jet stream will be key in determining the exact track. Latest data now suggesting the center of the low taking a farther east track. This would lower snowfall totals for interior locations. Snow will arrive by Saturday morning and will continue into Saturday night before coming to an end very early Sunday. Heaviest snow is expected Saturday afternoon and high snowfall rates will result in diminished visibility. On top of that, winds will increase and will start out of the northeast before changing to the northwest as the low departs. Strong winds will lead to potential power outages & even Blizzard conditions.

Exact track of the low will be key in determining snowfall totals. Early estimates would put the highest amounts south & east of I-95, lowest amounts in the Mountains. The highest uncertainty with totals will be right along the Interstate. This is where the sharpest snowfall gradient will be setting up. This means that should the storm track farther east or west, a significant change in snowfall totals can be expected along I-95. This does still appear to be a high impact event and use the next couple of days to plan ahead. A better handle on the exact track of the storm & a more detailed snowfall forecast map will be likely in the next 24 hours. More details to come.

After the low moves out on Sunday, expect increasing sunshine & breezy conditions. Winds will not be as strong as they will be on Saturday but will be strong enough to create areas of blowing snow.

A quieter pattern expected next week & even a potential warm up by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Bitterly cold with mostly clear skies. Sub-zero lows ranging from -3° to -30°. Coldest towards the north. NW wind around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold morning with everyone falling below zero. Mostly sunny for the rest of the day with some clouds moving in by the afternoon. Highs in the teens & 20s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 20s & 30s with afternoon snow showers.

SATURDAY: Threat of significant snowfall & strong winds. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Still breezy & turning cold. Highs in the teens & 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s & 30s. Potential warming trend.

