Bangor adds 5 new buses to fleet

5 new buses will be on road in February.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Prepare to see some hot new rides rolling through Bangor next month!

The city has taken delivery on five brand new buses.

They were ordered with grant money in 2018 but have taken this long to be built specifically for Bangor’s needs.

Each bus comes with a price tag of just over a half million dollars.

“They’re awesome. They’re awesome. We got the best that we could get. They’ve got all the technology that we got so far. We have more technology to come. But no, they’re awesome. This delivery of buses this time around will bring our fleet to 100% within its useful life, and that’s the first I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” said Laurie Linscott, City of Bangor bus superintendent.

The buses have a useful life of 10 years.

