Baileyville man charged with manslaughter being held without bail after probation violation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Baileyville man charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death is being held without bail after a probation violation.

Police say a warrant was issued for 38-year-old Adam Casey’s alleged involvement in the overdose death of Michael Bash in Baileyville on Dec. 4, 2021.

They say Casey is on probation for another drug trafficking case.

A Washington County judge issued $10,000 bail for the manslaughter charge, but no bail on the probation violation until a hearing scheduled for February.

