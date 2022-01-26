Advertisement

Baileyville man charged with manslaughter being held without bail after probation violation

Adam Casey
Adam Casey(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Baileyville man charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death is being held without bail after a probation violation.

Police say a warrant was issued for 38-year-old Adam Casey’s alleged involvement in the overdose death of Michael Bash in Baileyville on Dec. 4, 2021.

They say Casey is on probation for another drug trafficking case.

A Washington County judge issued $10,000 bail for the manslaughter charge, but no bail on the probation violation until a hearing scheduled for February.

