Baby whale genetic testing may help save species, study says

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Authors of a new scientific study say greater reliance on genetic testing of baby whales and their mothers may help save a rare species from extinction.

Currently, there are fewer than 340 North Atlantic right whales.

Researchers at the New England Aquarium in Boston led the study.

They looked at 13 right whale calves identified via genetics.

Researchers were able to determine the age of 12 of the whales, and match 11 with their mothers. They even found that four believed to be dead were actually still alive.

Right whales have long been tracked using photographs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.