Advertisement

Baby whale genetic testing may help save species, study says

FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of...
FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod Bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Authors of a new scientific study say greater reliance on genetic testing of baby whales and their mothers may help save a rare species from extinction.

Currently, there are fewer than 340 North Atlantic right whales.

Researchers at the New England Aquarium in Boston led the study.

They looked at 13 right whale calves identified via genetics.

Researchers were able to determine the age of 12 of the whales, and match 11 with their mothers. They even found that four believed to be dead were actually still alive.

Right whales have long been tracked using photographs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-95 Tuesday afternoon ended in Bangor.
High-speed chase on I-95 ends in Bangor
Calais Schools staff member charged with sexually assaulting a student
Calais Schools behavioral health counselor accused of sexually assaulting student
31-year-old Ronald Miller is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, eluding an...
Glenburn man arrested for aggravated assault Monday
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,581 newly recorded COVID cases, 16 more deaths
Drug arrest in Milbridge
Steuben woman arrested on drug charges in Milbridge

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
AK Market in Lewiston
Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week
Family
Maine eyes staffing increase in busy family court system
$100 bills
Maine labor officials recover nearly $475K in worker wages