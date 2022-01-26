1,527 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is recording 1,527 new cases of coronavirus.

Two more Mainers died with the virus- both were from Southern Maine.

3,471 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Both Cumberland and York counties recording more than 400 new cases Tuesday.

107 additional ones in Kennebec County, 80 in Penobscot , 55 in Hanocck and 51 in Waldo counties.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.