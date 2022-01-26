1,527 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths
One resident each in York and Cumberland counties died with the virus
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is recording 1,527 new cases of coronavirus.
Two more Mainers died with the virus- both were from Southern Maine.
3,471 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
Both Cumberland and York counties recording more than 400 new cases Tuesday.
107 additional ones in Kennebec County, 80 in Penobscot , 55 in Hanocck and 51 in Waldo counties.
