1,527 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths

One resident each in York and Cumberland counties died with the virus
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is recording 1,527 new cases of coronavirus.

Two more Mainers died with the virus- both were from Southern Maine.

3,471 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Both Cumberland and York counties recording more than 400 new cases Tuesday.

107 additional ones in Kennebec County, 80 in Penobscot , 55 in Hanocck and 51 in Waldo counties.

