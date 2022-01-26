Advertisement

11-year-old killed in Edmunds Township crash

By Alyssa Thurlow
Jan. 26, 2022
EDMUNDS TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - An 11-year-old died in a two vehicle crash in Edmunds Township Wednesday morning.

State Police say it happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 1 near the intersection of Tide Mills Road.

Officials say a vehicle lost control, skidded across the road and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Two people were in the vehicle, including the 11-year-old passenger.

Officials say the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say names of those involved will not be released until a crash report is completed.

