United Way of Eastern Maine expands into Somerset County

United Way of Eastern Maine
United Way of Eastern Maine(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United Way of Eastern Maine is expanding its operation beyond Eastern Maine.

They are now working to help the people of Somerset County.

An office opened at the end of December to serve all of Somerset and the five Waldo County towns that used to be under the umbrella of the United Way of Mid Maine.

“We focus on basic needs, early childhood development, and substance use disorder. And, we found that throughout our five county region, those really are the issues that are most important. We think that we’re going to see the similar things in Somerset County, but we want to learn, we want to hear and really be addressing the issues that are important. We know that everybody’s different. Every community is different in Maine, and we approach it that way. We really want to meet people where they’re at,” said Shirar Patterson, United Way of Eastern Maine president and CEO.

The plan is to schedule a series of listening sessions for the people of the area to get a better idea of how they can help.

