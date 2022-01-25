Turning Colder For The Next Few Days. Nor’easter Possible Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow showers have come to an end and clouds are starting to thin out from west to east. The rest of the night will consist of falling temperatures as a cold front passes through overnight. Lows will drop into the single digits & teens with a few spots over the north falling below zero. Winds will turn out of the northwest around 5-15 mph.

High pressure moves in for Wednesday. This will bring lots of sunshine, but much colder conditions to the region. Highs Wednesday will range from the low teens over the north to close to 20° along the coast. Winds will be out of the NW around 5-15 mph. This will bring the wind chill factor back into play as many locations will FEEL below zero for most of the day. A bitterly cold night Wednesday into Thursday. Skies will remain mostly clear & lows will drop into the teens & 20s below zero over the north and the single digits below zero near the coast. Some record lows will be possible.

Forecast lows Wednesday night. The entire state looks to drop below zero with even colder wind chill values. (WABI)

High pressure remains for Thursday. Expect lots of sun and highs in the teens & 20s. Some cloud cover will start to move in for the afternoon and will stick around through Friday. A cold front on Friday will bring the chance of some snow showers by the afternoon. Highs will be into the 20s & 30s.

Still watching the potential of a major Winter Storm for Saturday. As of now, confidence is growing that there will be significant snowfall along with strong winds (power outages likely). The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains for Saturday. There is still some uncertainty about the exact track of the low. Two tracks are being favored (both pictured below) Track 1 would result in some mixed precipitation occurring across parts of central & eastern Maine and would keep the heaviest snow inland. Track 2, farther out to sea, would result in all snow and would shift the heaviest snowfall along coastal Maine. Either way, snow should begin very early Saturday and last through very early Sunday and will have high impacts on the region. In the wake of the low, cold air will move in & winds will remain breezy. Stay tuned for more updates.

Lots of uncertainty still remains with storm threat on Saturday. As of now high confidence in significant snowfall & strong winds. (WABI)

Saturday's storm looks to take 2 potential tracks. Track 1 would shift the heaviest snowfall inland & would result in mixed precipitation for coastal areas. (WABI)

Saturday's storm looks to take 2 potential tracks. Track 2 would shift the heaviest snowfall closer to the coast. Everyone would see snow. Totals would be lower farther inland. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clear. Lows in the single digits (above and below zero) over the north and teens near the coast. NW wind around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Turning colder, high pressure moves in. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s. NW wind around 5-15 mph will make it FEEL colder

THURSDAY: A cold morning with everyone falling below zero. Mostly sunny for the rest of the day with some clouds moving in by the afternoon. Highs in the teens & 20s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 20s & 30s with afternoon snow showers.

SATURDAY: Threat of significant snowfall & strong winds. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Still breezy & turning cold. Highs in the teens & 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s.

