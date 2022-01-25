Schoodic Arts for All searching for teaching artists

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Schoodic Arts for All in Winter Harbor is looking for teaching artists for the Schoodic Arts Festival this summer.

Artists would share their expertise and creativity for 45 different programs over the course of the three-week festival.

Schoodic Arts says if you’re an artist, it doesn’t matter if your specialty is in visual or performing arts, or any form of creative expression in between.

Festival organizers say it’s a unique summertime opportunity for artists and students alike.

”Our community of teaching artists are, you know, it’s a really exciting community to be a part of, and we love getting everyone together each year. It’s a blend of well established, professional artists that want to come out and share their skills with us and enjoy the beauty of the Schoodic Peninsula. So, we’re always excited to get them connected with our students and see what we can make happen,” said Colt Neidhardt, Schoodic Arts for All executive director.

The teaching artist position for the Schoodic Arts Festival is a paid position.

To apply or for more information about the festival, visit schoodicartsforall.org.

