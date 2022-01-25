Rockland’s Bixby Chocolate wins big award

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Rockland chocolate company has won a big award.

Kate McAleer calls herself the “Candy Queen.”

Bixby Chocolate’s Creme Brulee candy bar won a 2022 Good Food Award.

It’s a national competition, and Bixby Chocolate is the only winner from Maine.

The company imports its own beans from Central America and makes its own chocolate - the only “bean-to-bar” chocolatier in Maine.

McAleer says the award is a symbol of the company’s hard work.

”It’s good all around. It’s good for you, good for the environment, good for the people that are part of the growing process. It’s a true mark of excellence and a nationally-recognized logo, which is really exciting!” said McAleer.

She hopes to celebrate at the awards ceremony in San Francisco.

You can order your own award-winning chocolate bars at the shop in Rockland or online at BixbyChocolate.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.