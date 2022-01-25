Advertisement

Rare eagle seen in Maine, wowing birders, might stay a bit

Steller’s sea eagle in Indiantown Island, Boothbay Harbor, Maine
Steller’s sea eagle in Indiantown Island, Boothbay Harbor, Maine(Austin Dufour)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Maine (AP) - A rare species of eagle that has thrilled bird lovers and baffled scientists since arriving in Maine last month might not be in a hurry to leave.

The Steller’s sea eagle arrived in Maine in late December after a brief stop in Massachusetts more than a month ago. It has stuck to Maine’s mid-coast area.

Steller's sea eagle
Steller's sea eagle(Linda Cunningham Photography)

It is eating fish and ducks and attracting hundreds of birdwatchers from all over the country.

It’s native to Asia.

Maine Audubon says the eagle is in no danger.

Steller’s sea eagles have wingspans of up to 8 feet and can weigh twice as much as a bald eagle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory Littlefield
Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Guilford
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Drug arrest in Milbridge
Steuben woman arrested on drug charges in Milbridge
kptv file image
Calais Schools behavioral health counselor accused of sexually assaulting student
Coronavirus in Maine
427 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Maine CDC says

Latest News

Adam Casey, 38, of Baileyville, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the drug overdose...
Baileyville Man Arrested in Connection with December 2021 Overdose Death
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,581 newly recorded COVID cases, 16 more deaths
Here are the results from Monday's web poll on wabi.tv
Web Poll Results
Maine State House
Maine Representatives, advocates hold information session LD-1909