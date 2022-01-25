Periods of Snow Likely Today, Brighter & Colder Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Steady snow from the overnight will taper to snow showers for a bit early this morning before picking back up mid-late morning as a new area of low pressure moves into the Gulf of Maine. The snow threat will wind down from west to east across the state from late morning through the afternoon with Downeast locales seeing the snow end later this afternoon. Otherwise expect lots of clouds for much of the day with some breaks of sunshine possible mid-late afternoon as drier air starts to move into the region. Accumulations will be light with 1″-3″ expected from Greenville north and west (most spots likely on the lower end of the 1″-3″ range), 2″-4″ expected across the rest of the state with some isolated 5″ amounts possible Downeast. Temperatures today will top off in the 20s to low 30s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping back to around 0° north and single numbers to around 10° above zero across the rest of the state.

High pressure will return for Wednesday, bringing some colder air into the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs near 10° across the north and teens to around 20° elsewhere. High pressure will stick around for Thursday too. Thursday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs in the teens to low 20s. Clouds will move in Thursday night making, setting us up with a cloudy day Friday. A cold front approaching the area will give us a chance for a few snow showers on Friday too. Temperatures will be more seasonable Friday with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Based on this morning’s data, it is looking more likely that we will see a major winter storm bring significant snow and strong wind across much of the state to start the weekend. There is some uncertainty as to whether or not we’ll see some mixed precipitation too and this will be dependent on the exact track of the storm so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer. The FIRST ALERT continues for Saturday. Stay tuned for updates as the weekend approaches.

Today: Periods of snow and snow showers during the morning and early afternoon then tapering off as the afternoon progresses. Some breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. Accumulations of 1″-4″ expected, highest Downeast. Highs between 20°-35°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between -3° to +11°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 10° north and teens to near 20° closer to the coast. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Snow and gusty wind likely. Highs near 20° north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.