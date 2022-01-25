New ‘cake place’ opens in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine has a new go-to spot for everything sweet.

Olivia’s Cake Place in Winslow has only been open a few months, but the owner says she’s already overwhelmed with the response.

“I started baking when I was like, eight, with my mom. I grew up in a Polish family. We did perogies, kolaczki, lamb cakes,” said Olivia Maty, Olivia’s Cake Place.

Maty was born to be a baker.

By the time she was 10, she was entering her cakes into competitions near her hometown of Chicago.

“My mom and my dad always baked with us. After school we would come home and bake with them, so I pretty much learned by watching them do everything. And then there were days that I would come home from school and I would bake all the time,” said Maty.

Soon after graduating from the pastry arts program at Johnson & Wales in 2020, Maty moved to her fiancé's hometown of Winslow.

In addition to working full-time as a pastry chef, she recently got licensed to run “Olivia’s Cake Place” out of their home.

“Cakes have always been my thing. I love making wedding cakes, I love making custom cakes. I’m really good with fondant and sculpting different things,” said Maty.

But her favorite desserts to make are cakesicles – specifically, gnome cakesicles.

“I’m not sure if you can look around the whole room. I have gnomes everywhere. My babies are my gnomes. I have Christmas gnomes, Valentine’s gnomes,” said Maty.

Cakesicles are Maty’s take on cake pops. they’re bigger, easier to decorate – and her top-selling item.

“Like the amount of cakesicles I do is like, at least 50 a day right now. Yeah, so it’s a lot,” said Maty.

Just a few months ago, Maty was filling two to three cake orders a week.

Now, she regularly puts in 50-plus hours a week to keep up with demand.

As the wedding season approaches, her calendar will only get busier, but she says it’s worth it to see the smiles on her customer’s faces.

“Yeah, it’s very rewarding especially because like in Chicago, we don’t have as many home bakeries, so like out here, getting to meet the customers, getting to see the brides, like getting a chance to talk to them at the expos is like, worth every single night staying up till 3 a.m. to see that they’re excited about something that I made,” said Maty.

You can find Maty’s creations on her Facebook page: Olivia’s Cake Place.

In addition to local delivery and pickup, she ships anywhere in the country

