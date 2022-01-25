Advertisement

Man serving time for attempted murder back in court on gross sexual assault charges

Larry Smith
Larry Smith(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man currently behind bars for attempted murder was back in court Monday on gross sexual assault charges involving a former family member.

Fifty-two-year-old Larry Smith made his initial court appearance on six gross sexual assault charges for sexually abusing the girl between 1994 and 1996.

Court documents show the abuse started when she was 11 and allege Smith impregnated the victim twice before she was 16.

The documents say Smith lived with the victim in Bangor when the abuse began.

Last month, he was sentenced to eight years for a double shooting and robbery at a Trenton residence.

He’s currently being held at the Hancock County Jail.

