Advertisement

Maine unemployment falls to lowest mark since pandemic began

The unemployment rate in Maine has fallen to its lowest point since the start of the COVID-19...
The unemployment rate in Maine has fallen to its lowest point since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The unemployment rate in Maine has fallen to its lowest point since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maine Department of Labor said Tuesday that the unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in December.

The agency said that was the lowest rate since March 2020. The rate in November was 4.9%.

The labor department said the number of nonfarm jobs increased by 1,800 in December.

The department says that was the highest number of jobs since July and the second highest in 21 months.

The unemployment rate for New England as a whole was 4.3% for December. It was 3.9% nationwide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory Littlefield
Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Guilford
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Drug arrest in Milbridge
Steuben woman arrested on drug charges in Milbridge
kptv file image
Calais Schools behavioral health counselor accused of sexually assaulting student
Coronavirus in Maine
427 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Maine CDC says

Latest News

Steller’s sea eagle in Indiantown Island, Boothbay Harbor, Maine
Rare eagle seen in Maine, wowing birders, might stay a bit
Adam Casey, 38, of Baileyville, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the drug overdose...
Baileyville Man Arrested in Connection with December 2021 Overdose Death
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,581 newly recorded COVID cases, 16 more deaths
WABI AM Weather 1/25/22