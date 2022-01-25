Maine Representatives, advocates hold information session LD-1909

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Representatives and advocates held an information session tonight for a bill that would remove restrictions on syringe service programs.

LD 1909 would align Maine’s harm reduction practices with the latest CDC model.

Panelists said 2021 was the deadliest year for opioid overdoses in Maine.

CDC data says those who use a Syringe Service Program are more likely to enter treatment and stop using.

Advocates say the “safe use” outlined in the bill will prevent life-threatening diseases and overdoses.

“Harm reduction protects public health, reduces negative health outcomes, and helps folks in recovery to be able to move forward with their lives,” said Maine State Representative Genevieve McDonald.

“I think once we can get to them, and tell them what resources are available, we can really work together to help to find what they need for their substance use disorder,” said Maine State Senator Marianne Moore.

Panelists suggested that those in support take action by contacting their local lawmakers, or testify at the upcoming public hearing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.