Advertisement

Maine Representatives, advocates hold information session LD-1909

Maine State Representatives and advocates held an information session tonight for a bill that would remove restrictions on syringe service programs.
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Representatives and advocates held an information session tonight for a bill that would remove restrictions on syringe service programs.

LD 1909 would align Maine’s harm reduction practices with the latest CDC model.

Panelists said 2021 was the deadliest year for opioid overdoses in Maine.

CDC data says those who use a Syringe Service Program are more likely to enter treatment and stop using.

Advocates say the “safe use” outlined in the bill will prevent life-threatening diseases and overdoses.

“Harm reduction protects public health, reduces negative health outcomes, and helps folks in recovery to be able to move forward with their lives,” said Maine State Representative Genevieve McDonald.

“I think once we can get to them, and tell them what resources are available, we can really work together to help to find what they need for their substance use disorder,” said Maine State Senator Marianne Moore.

Panelists suggested that those in support take action by contacting their local lawmakers, or testify at the upcoming public hearing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory Littlefield
Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Guilford
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
What's old is new again in two Maine towns thanks to a pair of grants that are reviving key...
Two rural Maine mills reopening after receiving grants
Codi Kingsbury is seen embracing her husband, Mike, following his 10-month deployment to Africa.
130 Maine National Guardsmen return from deployment
They were charged on four counts of aggravated trafficking.
Bangor woman, Caribou man arrested on drug charges in Auburn

Latest News

FILE (Source: National WIC Association)
Bangor City Council approves 3-month extension of WIC funding
kptv file image
Calais Schools behavioral health counselor accused of sexually assaulting student
Bangor City Council officially recognizes Juneteenth as established city holiday
31-year-old Ronald Miller is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, eluding an...
Glenburn man arrested for aggravated assault Monday