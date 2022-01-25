Maine getting funding for to help with heating costs

(WABI) - Maine is getting more money to help families with heating costs this winter.

An additional $680,000 is coming from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

The funding will help low-income households and seniors pay their energy bills.

In 2020, Maine was awarded more than $40 million in federal LIHEAP appropriations which served nearly 33,000 households across the state.

