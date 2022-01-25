Advertisement

Maine getting funding for to help with heating costs

Heating costs
Heating costs(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WABI) - Maine is getting more money to help families with heating costs this winter.

An additional $680,000 is coming from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

The funding will help low-income households and seniors pay their energy bills.

In 2020, Maine was awarded more than $40 million in federal LIHEAP appropriations which served nearly 33,000 households across the state.

